Editor:

Mick Irelands’s growth controls have failed Aspen and directly contributed to the current housing/retail/traffic mess. Four-lane straight shot? Nope, more traffic for you! Ridiculous building department slow-growth red tape, anyone?

Thanks, now we have housing projects just like Watts. Need socks or underwear or a pair of Wranglers? Sorry, thanks to Mick’s slow-growth red tape, you gotta drive an hour to get those.

Expand the airport, four-lane Highway 82 and block the Lumberyard public housing project!

Jeff Dolan

Aspen