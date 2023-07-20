Editor:
Mick Irelands’s growth controls have failed Aspen and directly contributed to the current housing/retail/traffic mess. Four-lane straight shot? Nope, more traffic for you! Ridiculous building department slow-growth red tape, anyone?
Thanks, now we have housing projects just like Watts. Need socks or underwear or a pair of Wranglers? Sorry, thanks to Mick’s slow-growth red tape, you gotta drive an hour to get those.
Expand the airport, four-lane Highway 82 and block the Lumberyard public housing project!
Jeff Dolan
Aspen