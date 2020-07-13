Editor:
Mick Ireland is right on in his July 6 Aspen Daily News editorial. I’m stunned that our elected officials are still tippy-toeing around whether to enforce or merely “suggest” or “recommend” that visitors and locals wear masks.
Obviously, it’s not working in Aspen and will never work without some type of enforcement. Masking and distancing has been shown to work around the world where warnings are followed by tickets. My daughter lives in Melbourne where people welcome enforcement and even the current relockdown because they are safer. A spike in Australia is 75 new cases in two weeks for 22 million people.
Aspen has 35 new cases in two weeks and authorities are “considering” more regulatory options. People who refuse to comply are endangering our health and long-term economy and can party elsewhere or go back home to their hot spots.
David Lambert
Basalt