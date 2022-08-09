Editor:
Mick Ireland’s column was interesting yesterday. I believe he’s right about Aspen getting too expensive and exclusive. But I know he’s wrong to assume that all second homeowners think this is OK. Many second homeowners I know don’t like the changes any more than he does.
He’s also wrong to equate short-term rentals with “mini hotels.” Short-term rentals are different — they’re better, more affordable options for many moderate-income tourists. They typically sleep more people, which allows couples/friends/families to share the expense of a unit. They have kitchens so renters can prepare at least some of their meals. STRs often have parking, storage, in-unit laundry and sometimes a patio or yard/open area, optimal for families with children and pets.
If we want “normal” tourists to have access to Aspen, then more short-term rentals are important. And where’s current data proving Aspen homeowners who now rent short-term to tourists would automatically switch to rent long-term to locals instead? Who’s asked them this question?
My thought is, if Mick could control his own impulse to constantly blame people he doesn’t personally know, i.e., most of Aspen’s “second-, third- or fourth-home owner/investors” and so-called “short-term mini hotels” owners, then he might be able to build a broader coalition of support so that we can all work together to protect the balance of the community.
This current mindset seems to be more about creating resentment towards a now-despised subset of our community — second homeowners and those who occasionally rent their homes as STRs, than creating a positive, meaningful result. This wasn’t always Aspen’s way. But creating a common enemy has long been a political tool everywhere. Let’s work together instead. As Maya Angelou so wisely said about humanity, “We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike”.
Tiffany Smith
Aspen