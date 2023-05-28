Editor:
I don’t always agree with Mick Ireland, but I wholeheartedly agree with his column regarding Pitkin County taking over the role of fixed-base operator at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
We are the people who actually live here and suffer the consequences of having a distant corporation run our airport. We are the ones who live here and must suffer through the pollution, noise and loss of public airlines having to wait to come to Aspen because of the large number of private planes, usually with a terribly wasteful two passengers. Yes, sometimes there are more.
Plus, wouldn’t that income from the FBO hugely benefit our county? I felt this way long before Mick wrote about it. Basically anyone I have spoken with also wants not to have bigger, louder, more polluting planes coming here.
Jan Louthis
Aspen