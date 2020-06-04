Editor:
As unrest grew over the week due to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “We will always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard.” That’s not true. What about the $325,000 publicity stunt at taxpayers expense in October 2017, when Pence, under the orders of Trump, made a big deal out of leaving an NFL game because kneeling black athletes were trying to have their voices heard by peacefully protesting police violence against black Americans? Trump even advised team owners to fire the “sons of bitches” for daring to exercise their rights.
Unfortunately the hypocrisy is not surprising in the least. Sad and shameful, but totally predictable.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs