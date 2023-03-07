Editor:
In response to Elizabeth Milias’ column in the Aspen Times (“Time to stop the madness,” Feb. 18) I have this to say.
Elizabeth, there is no madness! There are four people on the Aspen City Council, plus the mayor, who were elected by the voters of Aspen, and you simply disagree with their decisions on so many issues. Just because they voted in a way you don’t like does not constitute madness.
So now it seems that you support Tracy Sutton for mayor and Bill Guth for city council in the March 7 election. Sutton has a luxury vacation-rental business, and is a real estate broker. By her own admission, most of her business comes from short-term rentals. She is opposed to the STR tax passed last year with 62% support. Her opposition to it seems like a slap in the face to the voting process.
Guth is a developer-broker who also is opposed to the way the STR tax was implemented. He also opposed the residential construction moratorium, a development pause that was later lifted.
I don’t know anyone who disagrees that there is too much construction underway in our town, both residential and commercial, and that there needs to be some mitigation measures put into place. While I suspect both of these candidates are nice people, I feel both are running on a platform of profit over people with a high percentage of supporters from the real estate and development industry.
Do we really want pro-STR, pro-development folks making the decisions about the direction our town is going?
I urge voters to support Torre for mayor and Skippy Mesirow for city council.
Buzz Patten
Aspen