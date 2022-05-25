The Denver Gazette’s recent revelations that a West Springs Hospital psychiatrist engaged in “aberrant prescribing” of benzodiazepines on behalf of Mind Springs Health peeled back the next layer of that nonprofit’s onion of corruption to which my column last week referred (“Mind-bending corruption at Mind Springs Health,” May 18, 2022). It reinforced my belief that Mind Springs is systemically unsafe, and needs to be replaced, not just reformed, as northwestern Colorado’s provider of state-contracted mental health services.
These Mind Springs revelations reminded me of another, entirely unrelated systemically unsafe place where I once worked. It was my most dangerous job. I just didn’t realize it at the time.
In the summer of 1981, between college years, I worked at Kings Island Amusement Park, just north of Cincinnati. Taft Broadcasting’s Hanna Barbera-themed (Scooby Doo, The Flintstones), Midwestern answer to Disneyland was in its 10th year. My seasonal job title, for which I was paid below minimum wage, was “Wild Animal Safari Tour Guide.”
Along with my coworkers, I piloted air-conditioned, electrically powered monorail trains that took up to 80 passengers through an open-air zoo, all for around $2.30 an hour. The attraction featured lions, tigers, rhinos, zebras, bison and many other wild animals from around the world.
It provided a 20-minute respite to overheated park visitors. The trains were smaller and slower than the well-known Disney monorails, with a maximum speed of about 7 mph. Tour guides also provided live narration via an intercom to the passengers about the animals they were seeing. It was fun. Being 19, I didn’t understand the latent dangers surrounding me.
That’s not to say we didn’t receive safety training. Safety was emphasized. But systems and procedures can only make an innately dangerous setting so safe. The ride experienced several embarrassing and tragic events prior to my brief time there. In April 1976, 50 baboons built a cooperative baboon ladder and scaled not one, but two containment fences. It took park rangers two weeks to round them up from the hilly and wooded surroundings. Fortunately, they never left park property, according to a New York Times story dated April 19, 1976.
In 2014, the Cincinnati Enquirer quoted former Taft Broadcasting Chairman Charlie Mechen as saying: “It was a classic story of a company that thought it knew what it was doing — and they literally made monkeys out of us.” Tragedy struck later in 1976 when a lion fatally mauled a park ranger who inexplicably exited his jeep in the lion’s habitat. But the ride remained open.
During my 1981 summer, the Wild Animal Safari experienced several close calls that could have ended in injury or even tragedy. For example, a female bison one day gave birth to her calf within a few feet of the monorail track. The next time the monorail came by, the mother, in defense of her newborn, charged the train, leaving an impaled bison horn protruding from a passenger car’s fiberglass door, understandably unnerving the passengers. Mother and baby both survived.
Then there was “The Pit.” When not driving the monorail, tour guides either “worked the exit,” standing on the departure side of the monorail platform to answer exiting visitor questions, or manned the “emergency button” at the end of the passenger embarkation platform. As the trains entered the station, they passed in front of a phalanx of guests, queued behind automatic security gates to board the monorail’s passenger compartments. The emergency button, in theory, stopped the train when pushed in response to a customer, for whatever reason, passing the security gate and potentially falling into “The Pit,” the approximately 7-foot-wide, 4-foot-deep concrete channel in which the train traveled within the station. “The Pit” made the train’s passenger doors level with the station’s loading platform, easing train boarding and exiting. The catch? Even at under 7 mph, it still took a multi-ton monorail train about 50 feet to stop.
One day while I worked the exit as a train approached, a toddler walked under the closed security gate and toward “The Pit,” a distance of maybe 5 feet. It was too late for the train to stop even if the employee at the emergency button had pushed it, which she didn’t. Rather than risk the little girl — whose parents remained oblivious — from being hit by the train, I jumped across the pit from the exit side to the loading platform and grabbed her a few seconds before the train passed by. That impulsive stunt violated employee safety rules and probably should have gotten me fired.
The Wild Animal Safari closed in the early 1990s having “run its course,” according to a former executive quoted in the 2014 Enquirer story. I believe its expense and inherent systemic danger led park managers to close it in favor of safer attractions once it recovered its capital investment after about 20 years of operation.
It was just an amusement ride, but the Wild Animal Safari provided a universally transferable lesson about hubris and human systems. Management ignorance led to an initial system design that relied too heavily on rapid human intervention — by 19-year-olds — for staff and customer safety, and the ride was subject to the inherent danger in the natural behavior patterns of unnaturally confined wild animals far too close to humans only minimally trained to deal with their presence.
Mind Springs Health is no amusement ride, but it’s off the rails. It delivers critical, state-contracted mental health services to one-fourth of Colorado. Recent audits, whistleblowers and media investigations have proven its systemic corruption and danger, and it must therefore be replaced, not merely reformed.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.