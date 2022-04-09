Editor:
The other day I went to the grocery store to pick up some limes only to see that their price had increased to almost double of what they were the year before. Not only that but gas has increased to an exaggerated amount over the past months, too. Don’t even get me started on how much housing prices have surged in the past year. They have increased to prices that most Colorado residents cannot even afford. Why? Because the minimum wage is not high enough to allow people to afford housing. So why is the minimum wage not going up along with it? Why are we expected to earn the same when prices for everything are going up?
People I know have had to work more than one job to make ends meet. Something needs to be done about it. The minimum wage in Colorado should be increased from $12.56 to around $15. The minimum wage has not kept up with inflation. We cannot live off of the current minimum wage anymore. So I urge Colorado residents to fight for a change because citizens can no longer continue to live this way.
Katherine Estrada Vargas
Colorado Springs