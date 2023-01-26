Editor:
Thank you, Roger Marolt, for speaking so eloquently for those of us who have lived in and loved Aspen for many years. At least, I’m pretty sure there are more than just the two of us. Aspen sure did love us back when we all worked together to support the town. I personally was helped from a nightmare situation because the rest of the residents of Aspen came together to support me as I had supported others repeatedly when needed. We were there for each other and it showed. Visitors came here equally not only to enjoy skiing, but to bask in the love that we openly shared with them. We all respected each other. Maybe the respect is what I really miss.
Jan Louthis
Aspen