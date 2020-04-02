Editor:
I miss the traditional Aspen Daily News April Fools’ Day issue. It was always a chance for your reporters and staff to have some fun. Give us the “real” news. It always took one or two articles to sink in.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale
Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 8:52 am
