Editor:
Robin Ferguson Kelly hit the nail right on the head! What a joke, in a town where $30-80 million homes sell in minutes, to see construction failure everywhere! We lived in Aspen when there was charm and character all over town. We had such pride in our people who made up our friendly community. We lost the Crystal Palace, then the Main Street Bakery and our great gym. Ute City Bank is gone — and how could we lose Boogies? These great places made Aspen unique.
Dress shops and condos do nothing for the town's character! What’s left? Lots of clothing stores, mediocre but expensive restaurants (poorly staffed), bare midriffs and leggings with cowboy hats (who started this?). We miss the town we left. We come and visit but we reminisce about what was, and (sadly) joke about what is.
Diane and Gerry Wendel
Former Aspen residents
Las Vegas, Nevada