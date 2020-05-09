Editor:
Here we go again. Proposed order without enforcement. Another suggestion. It is evident we have a substantial risk in COVID-19. It is also evident, based on many reports, that utilization of a mask prevents spread of this threat to some degree. Not sure where Skippy is getting his information. And why not add a little enforcement, or at least a suggestion, by police authority. It can be done from 6 feet away and not cause a threat to law enforcement.
In “Coronavirus: How effective are cloth face masks?” “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the general public to wear some sort of cloth face coverings when they’re out in public.”
Anthony Sears
Aspen