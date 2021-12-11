Editor:

Paul Menter’s column in Wednesday’s Aspen Daily News (“When you’re a hammer…”) mentions but fails to emphasize a crucial fact about Aspen’s housing mitigation program, current and proposed.

Any mitigation of a real property interest is required to be substantiated by hard evidence quantifying the effect of the development on public resources. For example, a shopping center development must pay for new streets and sewers. Those have a quantifiable cost that the developer must pay.

Aspen has no credible quantification to support its housing mitigation amounts.

 

Maurice Emmer

Aspen