Editor:
The recent endorsement from Russ George, Republican and former Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives, has inspired me to write in support of Candidate Diane Mitsch Bush for the 3rd Congressional District seat. His decision to speak out for her rather than the Republican candidate, Lauren Boebert, from his own hometown of Rifle, speaks volumes. He has stated Boebert’s lack of qualification for the position.
Diane Mitsch Bush has a proven track record as a legislator. She has a strong background in health care, environmental issues and water law. Her ability to listen, build consensus and work within the two-party system is clearly obvious compared to Boebert’s.
Bush has policy positions; Boebert is lacking. Bush has humility; Boebert has bluster. Bush thrives on civil discourse; Boebert thrives on chaos.
Bush is a workhorse; Boebert is a show horse.
I urge all residents of the 3rd Congressional District to come together to elect Diane Mitsch Bush. The past four years have brought a spread of hate and fear to our country. It is time for healing and civility. It is time for an independent thinker. Vote for Diane Mitsch Bush.
Kathleen K. Barger
Carbondale