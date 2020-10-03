Editor:
Diane Mitsch Bush, a tiny tornado, has put in the work to serve us well as U.S. Representative for Colorado’s 3rd District. A former college professor, she has served on the Routt County BoCC and in the Colorado House (District 26). She was defeated in 2018 for CD 3 by five-term GOP Congressman Scott Tipton. Tipton neglected his grassroots and was primaried this year by the gun-toting restaurateur Lauren Boebert of Rifle, who knows nothing about how legislation is produced. She’s riding Trump’s coattails, thinking they are a magic carpet. In contrast, Mitsch Bush has intimate knowledge of the process of transforming a political hope into legislative action.
Diane cultivated her vast district well enough to have defeated her better-funded primary opponent for the 2020 Democratic nomination. It takes fortitude and conviction to drive hundreds of miles, over and over, to meet and greets with as few as a dozen activists to explain exactly what legislation can do to help their area. From her home in Steamboat Springs, it’s over 400 miles to Cortez, the seat of Montezuma County and 300 miles to Antonito, the seat of Conejos County. Here is a link to an article that explains her very well and that includes a link to an equal-time article about her opponent Lauren Boebert who achieved the GED and who campaigned mostly by talk radio: https://www.denverpost.com/2020/08/09/diane-mitsch-bush-colorado-3rd-district/
David Bentley
Aspen