Editor:
Colorado’s Western Slope and southwest canyons are remarkable for their natural resources and values. Water, forests, forage, food, and recreation are the essence of our daily experience and needs. We need a representative in Congress who understands those resources, who shares the value we place on them.
Diane Mitsch Bush is that leader. She has patently negotiated smart water policy, spoken up for healthy agriculture, and insisted on the best protections for our state’s natural beauty and ecology.
In a time when the world can seem pretty sideways, smart voters turn to leaders who emphasize creative solutions over gimmicks, strong communities over false divisions, healthy land and water over get-rich-quick distractions.
Smart voters find all those positive qualities in Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress.
Steve Smith
Glenwood Springs