Editor:
We are writing in support of Diane Mitsch Bush to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
We moved to Steamboat Springs in 1996 to take a job at Moots Cycles, where Diane was deeply involved in the business with Kent Eriksen, founder of Moots. Diane understood then and continues to get what it takes to own and run a small business on Colorado’s Western Slope.
Diane stayed in contact with the leadership of Moots and other small businesses in the area as a professor, county commissioner and state representative to better understand the challenges we faced. As a state representative, Diane helped Western Slope counties attract and retain quality employees, increased broadband access and kept roads, highways and infrastructure safe while staying cost efficient.
Now we are both self-employed and have purchased very expensive insurance from the only provider available here in Routt County. Despite being the fifth healthiest county in the U.S., we have the highest insurance rates as well. Skyrocketing health care and insurance rates continue to be a problem for Western Slope individuals and businesses alike. We trust her to fight for lower health care costs in Congress.
Diane takes a practical approach to solving the issues we all face. Even in this time of political divisiveness, she is a problem-solver and will seek compromise to do what is best for all of her constituents.
We ask you to join us and vote for Diane Mitsch Bush.
Butch and Paige Boucher
Steamboat Springs