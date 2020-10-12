Editor:
The race for who will represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District provides a crystal clear choice between the candidates.
Diane Mitsch Bush has a substantial resume built on public service, including elected office to the Colorado House of Representatives and the Routt County Commission. She knows how to legislate and work across the aisles. She understands and cares about issues so important to our district: water rights, environment and climate change and affordable health care.
The candidate running against her is a gun-toting, law-flouting, restaurant owner who brags in her campaign literature about defying health orders put in place by the governor for the safety of all during this pandemic. She also touts repealing the Affordable Care Act, states that she is not given to compromise and would like the House to change its rules to let her carry her Glock in the chambers.
This is not a time for a grandstander who will bring more chaos to our government. Please vote wisely and vote for Diane Mitsch Bush.
Donna Grauer
Basalt