Editor:
City councils propose defunding police. State legislatures (including Colorado’s) propose measures to decimate police forces (e.g., personal liability for officers). Many ask how intelligent citizens could seek a society without peacekeepers. They miss the point.
Without peacekeepers mobs will rule. BLM, Antifa, other troublemakers specialize in manipulating crowds. Their leaders believe without police they would control society. They have a plan for that and they’re executing it. If you don’t share that objective, what’s your plan?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen