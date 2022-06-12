Editor:
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer project differences between protesters at the Capitol and rioters in U.S. cities in 2020. This earns each of them a clown nose at the end of their Pinocchio noses. They know it’s instigators who arouse protesters/rioters. It’s just a question of who sponsors them.
The prosecutable thing about Jan. 6 crowd was that it was focused at the Capitol. In 2020 “peaceful protests” were too widespread and numerous to create a panic among the elite. Just imagine such events happening at congresspeople’s homes. That would make news.
The sad thing has been to instill the idea that Trump and his voters are “bad.” Ideology has canceled critical thinking. Any Trump victory will, in Chuck Schumer terms, “unleash a whirlwind”. That’s when the rioting is OK. The Congressional clown car keeps rolling along.
The make-up of the crowds are different. The danger is that each time a crowd gets ginned up, the riot becomes more mindless and unstoppable. As the critical mass of people to start a riot diminishes, its intensity increases.
Right now BLM and antifa rioters have damaged businesses and government buildings“other than the Capitol.” They’ve had to work to stay focused. They work so hard to riot, one almost feels sorry for them, but wait until rioting becomes systemic nationally. That will be a reckoning for America.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction