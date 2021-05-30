Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.