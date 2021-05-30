Editor:
There are many successful affordable housing programs around the country. Below is an example from one (Boulder) that might be helpful for owners and buyers in Aspen (APCHA). They may want to demand the board adopts the likes. Perhaps the board should consider (i.e. current best of class program) as their program spirals into mismanagement and legal issues.
The Boulder Housing Authority:
The resale formula that sets the maximum price strikes a balance between keeping the price affordable and allowing owners to receive a return on their investment in the property. This formula is not tied to the performance of the real estate market. Below is how the city calculates maximum resale values for a majority of the homes in the program. Owners should consult their individual covenant for the specific formula.
A. Start with the original purchase price
B. Subtract the amount of any Solution Grant monies received. This is now considered the purchase price.
C. Each year multiply the purchase price by the percentage change in the most recent Consumer Price Index or Area Median Income (whichever is less) to determine the annual appreciation credit. The maximum increase for any given year is 3.5 percent, while the minimum increase is 1.0 percent.
D. Each year add the appreciation credit to the purchase price.
E. Add the cost of approved Capital Improvements up to the time of listing the home for sale. Improvements to the home may be made at any time by the owner, but only pre‐approved and eligible capital improvements will result in a higher selling price (see the Homeowner Manual at www.boulderaffordablehomes.com for the most updated eligible capital improvement list).
F. Deduct the amount of any excessive damage discovered during inspection that the owner is unwilling to repair.
G. Add the amount of the sale commission, not to exceed the maximum allowable sales commission published by the city manager on an annual basis.
The owner will not be required to sell below the maximum resale price unless the unit appraises for a lesser value. Market conditions may result in a seller deciding to sell for less than the maximum price.
Brad Hahn
Aspen