Editor:
Moderate Republicans need to consider the long game. Think 2024. By then both parties will have produced candidates who are not an embarrassment to this great nation.
Don’t worry about what Mr. Biden will do in his four years. The Senate will hamstring him. Nothing of weight and substance will occur. Mr. Biden is not a threat.
Mr. Trump is a threat. There is no boundary he will not cross to accomplish what the voice in his head tells him he must do. A voice that is not interested in the greater good, or you.
If you agree with some of the things that Mr. Trump is doing, find someone else to do them. If you, the moderate republicans, vote for Mr. Trump again, history will treat this era with contempt for the mindless following of party loyalty to the detriment of our future.
Step back from the madness. Do what is best for our country.
Kevin Harris
El Jebel