We received a number of questions this past week in response to our article last week about dating in the Roaring Fork Valley that we wanted to address today.
In summary, our main point in last week’s article was about the power of your belief system in shaping your dating life and in attracting the results that you are — or are not — experiencing in this realm of your life. Whether you believe that dating in this valley is “hard, that the pickin’s are slim, that it’s a boys’ town, that people are only here to party or find a sugar daddy” or any of the other myriad reasons that we’ve heard from readers the past two weeks, your beliefs will surely shape your outcomes. What you believe about dating is ground zero for shaping your experience in dating. It is the first and foremost thing that you must address; it is not the onlything that you must address (that’s what today’s article is about).
But before you address anything else, you have to deal with this — so ask yourself, what stories do you tell yourself about why this is hard? How do you speak about dating to yourself, to your friends? How would you explain the reasons for why this is hard to us? Start there. Get curious about your answers and experiment with trying on a different way of thinking. Go find evidence for a new belief system that is in line with what you want to create for yourself versus what you have created in the past — even if it feels awkward or like you are “faking it” at first. For example, if you believe that Aspen is a boys’ town with five men to every woman and because of that, it’s hard to attract women (something we heard from readers this week), go find examples of men who met their partner in the valley, despite the statistics. This is the first step towards changing your world of love and dating. Now, onto the next steps.
Of course, changing your belief system isn’t the only thing that you need to do. Nothing is going to change if you just start to “think positively” while you sit on your couch and continue being the same person that you have been. The next question that you must ask yourself is, “Am I being who I want to attract?” If you want to attract a confident, kind, passionate, honest individual who takes care of themselves and their body, well, are you actively working to be all of those things yourself and with the people around you? For example, we have had many clients over the years who say that they want to be in an honest relationship and yet continuously attract people who lie to them. A very quick investigation into who they are being in these relationships shows us that they too, are not being honest.
Instead of being forthcoming about what they are looking for, what their values are, what their dealbreakers and red flags are, etc., — and communicating about all of it — they are “playing it cool,” withholding their true feelings, lying by omission, manipulating and playing games.
If you want to attract your ideal, you have to first be your ideal. And the best way to see where you might not be being your ideal is to take a look at your past and current relationships and use them as a roadmap to show you your blind spots. What have been your complaints about these relationships, or about who has been showing up in your life? Where can you spot how those same complaints could apply to you? If you are attracting toxic relationships, where are you being toxic yourself? If you are attracting liars, where are you lying to others or yourself? Be like a truffle pig of self-honesty and reflection. Want to find the truffles of truth versus being self-defensive — which is so easy for all of us. It’s so much easier to think that if love and dating isn’t turning out the way you want it to, that it’s because of this town or the people that you were with in the past and their issues. But the key in shifting this is to be open minded enough to look at yourself first because that is the only way you can change your behavior. Change your beliefs/thoughts + change your actions = change your results.
Sally and Zach Maxwell, owners of Max-Well Coaching, have a combined nearly three decades of coaching experience and two decades together in marriage. Email your questions to sally@max-wellcoaching.com.