Dear Maxwells: I had a brief affair. It was a mistake, and if anything, made me realize how much I love my partner, whom I’ve been with for quite a while. I’m curious about your thoughts on whether I need to tell my partner about it. I have no intention of doing it again, and I’m scared that it would crush my partner, that our relationship will never be the same or that they might even leave me.
Thank you for your question and for your vulnerability in sharing your situation with us. “To tell or not to tell” is an age-old conundrum indeed and quite a universal one given how common affairs are in modern relationships. As we’ve written about before in this column, it’s estimated that up to 75% of modern relationships experience some form of infidelity. Unfortunately, even though affairs are as common as the statistics show, the black-and-white “victim-cheater” and “good-bad” narratives in our culture around infidelity are still as binary as ever and miss the true complexities of this issue. We say all this to let you know that whatever the reason(s) that lead you to cheat, we don’t pass judgment on your situation. Sometimes, as in your case, straying away from home is all it takes to get present to how good you have it at home.
Now, to tell or not to tell? Similar to our last column, instead of giving you a yes or no answer, we will provide a framework in which to think about this, and based on that framework, you can make whatever decision feels right for you.
One of the core principles that we teach our clients as well as practice in our own marriage is that the depth of your intimacy is proportionally connected to the level of transparency that you bring to your relationship. We think of it like a ratio of honesty to intimacy. The more honest you are about everything, the deeper you can love, be loved and know and be known by your loved one(s).
Another way of thinking about this is that the amount of secrets that you keep or lies that you tell is directly proportional to the lack of depth in your relationship. (Side note: Secrets are different from a right to privacy. We devoted an entire column on the difference between the two a few months ago.)
Choosing whether to tell your partner about your affair will impact just how deep you can go with them. If intimacy is the practice of knowing and being known — of revealing yourself to your beloved and allowing them to do the same — if you don’t tell them the truth, on some level there will be a block, a wall between the two of you that makes deeper intimacy much more challenging.
Another thing to consider about whether to “tell or not to tell” — and this is a concept that applies to any form of lying, including lying by omission — is that it’s extremely difficult to have respect for somebody that you’ve lied to and gotten away with it. When you lie to someone, even on a subtle level, you will always know that you’ve duped them and that they are capable of being duped. If you’ve duped them once, you know that you can always do it again. You may love them, but you will lose respect for them as well as trust in them when you know that they are capable of being duped by you.
Lastly, it’s worth considering that this could be a positive test for your relationship. You mentioned that you are nervous that your partner might leave you if they found out. But you also mention that you feel it was a mistake and that it made you realize how good you have it with your partner. If your relationship has a strong foundation and there is deep love there, maybe your partner knowing and understanding why this happened would even strengthen your relationship over time.
Of course, they will be hurt and most likely feel betrayed, but that doesn’t mean that there is not a lot to be gleaned from the experience — for both of you. In her book “The State of Affairs,” Esther Perel talks about how in the aftermath of an affair, the relationship as it was is over. But when couples successfully navigate the aftermath of an affair, they begin a new relationship, and many times, one that is much stronger because of it.
All of this is meant as food for thought on your situation. There is really no right or wrong here. It’s perfectly OK for you to choose not to tell them as well. Just keep in mind these ideas when you are meditating on what feels right for you and hopefully they help guide you one way or the other.
Zach and Sally Maxwell, owners of Max-Well Coaching, have a combined three decades of coaching experience and two decades together in marriage. Email your questions to sally@max-wellcoaching.com.