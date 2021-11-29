Editor:
When I first arrived in Aspen in the fall of 1973, the coolest thing I saw was a beautiful blond woman driving an old pickup with a broom and a dog in the back.
Things sure have changed.
Now it appears that that truck is brand-new, big, long and has to have a snowmobile sticking out the back. That can be upped by leaving your backcountry powder skies strapped to the side of your snow chariot. Now angle-park it downtown so that it blocks traffic. Aren’t you special!
Disco Dan Kinney
Woody Creek