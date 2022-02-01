What do the Nasdaq Composite stock market index, YouTube, E=MC², Jesse Owens and my son, Anton, have in common?
Monday. Monday is what they have in common. The Nasdaq Composite stock market index was launched on a Monday. So was YouTube. Albert Einstein published his Theory of General Relativity. And yes, Jesse Owens’ first gold medal in the 1936 Berlin Olympics was won on a Monday.
As for Anton, he launched himself into the world on a Monday as well — in an elevator in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. But that’s a story for another time.
“Monday, Monday,” sang The Mamas & The Papas. Saying Monday just once is too few; three times is too much. Love or loathe the first day of the working week, mentioning Monday evokes a strong reaction.
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Consulting paid an extraordinary amount of money, $110 million — $170 million in today’s dollars — to rebrand and rename the consulting firm “Monday.” They clearly banked on Imagine Dragon’s view of Monday: “You are my Monday, you're the best day of the week. So underrated and a brand-new start.”
Asked why they chose this name, their executive management said Monday triggers thoughts of “fresh thinking, doughnuts, hot coffee” and stimulates clients and employees alike to “wake up early and expect chemistry.” (Where Einstein is involved, we should perhaps expect physics on a Monday, though it’s relative.)
What does $110 million buy you? Apparently, a catchphrase: “Sharpen your pencil, iron your crispy white shirts, set the alarm clock, relish the challenge, listen, be fulfilled, make an impact, take a risk.” Is this the most expensive sentence in history?
IBM certainly gave PwC/Monday Consulting a “brand-new start” by acquiring the firm for billions of dollars in 2002 and enabling them to disassociate from the business’s audit and tax services arm — 2002 was the year of Enron and numerous other accounting scandals: WorldCom, Halliburton, Global Crossings, Freddie Mac and Tyco International, to name just a few. For the record, PricewaterhouseCoopers wasn’t the only auditor implicated. Arthur Andersen, KPMG and Deloitte & Touche each had more than their fair share of audit failures.
IBM made its official announcement of the acquisition of the consulting firm on a Tuesday, symbolically distancing itself from the “Monday” brand. Then, they scrapped it altogether.
Nonetheless, Monday, Dies Lunae — the Day of the Moon — stands separate from the other six days. Would you relish the sweetness of Saturday and Sunday as much without Monday lurking?
When asked which day of the week they were most likely to start a diet or a new exercise routine, 50% chose Monday. More than half of the 1,500 adults surveyed by the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future considered Monday “a day to get their act together or as a day for a fresh start.”
Johns Hopkins University’s finding that people who start a healthy regime on a Monday are more likely to stick to their plan throughout the week was so compelling that they introduced the “Monday Campaigns” together with Columbia and Syracuse universities.
Monday Campaigns is a public health program that encourages healthy habits, from dieting and exercising to quitting smoking and managing stress. Every Monday, people in schools, hospitals, workplaces and communities across the country start their week with an easy task: They make a new commitment to their healthy lifestyle plan. Many use the Healthy Monday Campaign’s Check-Up tool that provides users with simple motivational health tips to fit their moods.
When we first started LaMedichi Savings Clubs, George Stranahan and I bet which day would be the most popular day of the week to save. George said Monday, and I said Friday. George was right.
This year, LaMedichi tapped into the Monday effect by introducing the “2022 Savings Challenge.” Participants commit to reaching a savings balance of $1,000 this year by saving $20 a week throughout the year. Every Monday, they receive a checkmark on their virtual LaMedichi Savings Chart, enabling them to see how much their money is growing and how they are getting closer to achieving their goal. For example, if a person made their first deposit on Monday, Jan. 24th, they will have saved $200 by March 28th. They will have 10 checkmarks on the LaMedichi Savings Chart for each Monday, and more importantly, they will have $200 in their savings account, earning interest.
If you missed News Years Day for implementing your resolution — whatever your personal resolution happens to be — not to worry. You don’t have to wait until 2023 to get started. There are 48 Mondays left to make it up.
Even better, the “fresh start effect” is not limited to Mondays. And that’s good because you are probably reading this on a Tuesday. Birthdays, the first of the month, holidays and the start of the semester are all popular days to wipe the slate clean and start again.
“The only victory that counts is the one over yourself,” said Jesse Owens. Today is as good as any to commit to a brand-new start.
The topics of Money Matters relate to compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman's extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. She is the founder and CEO of LaMedichi, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to enabling people who are unbanked and underbanked to achieve financial security.