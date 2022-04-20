I don’t have, and will never have, a Twitter account. In the realm of lowest common denominator social media purveyors, Twitter looks and feels like the lowest.
While I don’t speak from personal experience ― and I know that most Twitter users don’t merit such denigration personally ― my outsider view is that Twitter is the place where the worst people share their worst thoughts about the other worst people on Twitter. It feels to me like the social media manifestation of Dante’s ninth circle of hell, a social media service meriting expulsion to the triage pile in any genuine effort to protect and preserve civil society.
So, why does Elon Musk really seek, or at least act like he really seeks, to buy Twitter? In a recent Ted Talk, the Tesla/SpaceX super-entrepreneur attempted to articulate the reasons for his widely reported “offer” to purchase Jack Dorsey’s worst and most personally lucrative idea ever. The man who shows complete extemporaneous comfort espousing the need to populate other planets and sit in self-driving cars stumbled over his words to articulate his vision for a Musk-owned Twitter. After first letting us know that he has “zero interest” in the economics of owning the social media platform, he haltingly settled on a definition of free speech: “Someone you don’t like, allowed to say something you don’t like…”
In other words, in defining why he needs to own and reform Twitter to help protect the free speech half of our First Amendment rights, Musk almost perfectly defined Twitter for what it is right now: Sans a forever-banned-to-oblivion President Donald Trump account, of course, it’s a place where haters trade online insults and constantly seek the fresh meat of those naïve to the platform’s shared denigration wheelhouse.
Does Musk’s dislike-based free speech definition subtly signal to the world a Trump-Twitter reincarnation as his first owner’s action? Was there ever an American, who for more other Americans, more fit Musk’s low-resolution free speech definition than the 45th president?
So, what is really going on here? Despite his contrary exhortations, are Musk’s motivations in fact more oriented around Twitter’s economics than an altruistic vision of a fair-minded social media marketplace with himself as its virtuous guidepost of individual ownership enlightenment? Given his techno-industrial brilliance, can he even help himself? Is it perhaps a bit of both?
First question. Is there money to be made in free speech? Musk, with respect to his Twitter dalliance, impresses me more as a 21st century Carl Icahn, or T. Boone Pickens, than an altruist bent on providing tweet freedom to the masses; a new kind of corporate raider navigating 21st century society’s “woke” trappings to seek public support to turn around an underperforming company of which he already owns 9%. Twitter’s 2021 fourth-quarter financial results were less than stellar. Net income and net profit margin were down 18.2% and 32.7% respectively.
Second question: Is Mr. Musk’s self-interest at least somewhat enlightened? Interested or not in Twitter’s economics, any takeover benefits will directly come to Musk; and if the effort does some good for the world in the form of transparent social media algorithms and the like, I suppose all the better. Perhaps that calculation is already in play. According to Barron’s, despite its recent “poison pill” pullback, Twitter stock remains up 15% since Musk disclosed his current ownership stake in the social media platform earlier this month. By my calculations, Musk’s free speech-based marketing blitz alone has helped increase the value of his shares close to half-a-billion dollars. Even on Elon’s balance sheet that’s more than chump change.
But here’s the rub. While we all have a constitutionally protected right to free speech, none of us has a right to, or more to the point a requirement for, a Twitter, or any other social media account. Historically, we’ve relied on the fourth estate ― our conventional media content providers, primarily newspapers like the Aspen Daily News and the Aspen Times ― to provide access for, and the practice of free speech. The newspaper model for the free and open sharing, and debate of ideas in the public square, remains most societally prominent despite the media landscape’s technological transformation. Locally, I think both newspapers do a good job of moderating a robust virtual public square. But even newspapers struggle with how to regulate the road rage-like tenor of so many online commenters to even the most innocuous of news reports ― let alone opinion pieces about controversial subjects.
So, does Musk’s Twitter takeover bid miss the point? Our Constitutional right to free speech provides protection from government imposed limitations on speech, not from Twitter algorithmic de-platforming. And I’m not kidding about that mandated social media account. China’s governmentally promulgated social credit scoring system looks terrifyingly like mandated social media participation to me. We are not China, but as Ronald Reagan used to say, we are also never more than a generation away from losing our Constitutional freedoms; and no amount of Musk-motivated social media free speech monetization augments our protection from government interference in our free speech rights.
Underperforming public companies are supposed to go out of business or get scooped up by a better-performing competitor, not be purchased by a super-rich individual like Musk. Taking Twitter from the regulated plurality of public trading to the wild west of private corporate ownership seems unlikely to improve American free speech more than Musk’s balance sheet. But at least with the depraved Twitter as his target, he’s likely to not make it any worse.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.