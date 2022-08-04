I haven’t left my house since the start of the pandemic. OK, that might be slightly hyperbolic. But it is certainly the longest stretch since I was a toddler that I have not left the U.S.
In July, I broke my stay-at-home streak and went to London. The city was even more magnificent than when I last visited in 2019. Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, St. Paul’s Cathedral and other age-old, world-famous places now sit cheek by jowl in perfect harmony with the London Eye, the Shard, the Gherkin and the Tate Modern.
Continuing frenetic construction together with modern architecture and ingenuity will inevitably transform the skyline and cityscape yet again. What is most striking about this ever-evolving change is it manages to be both bold and compatible. And at times, outright playful.
Take the Tower of London, famous for its moat, initially conceived by William the Conqueror, circa 1075, as a forbidding defense ditch to keep invaders out. According to the Historic Royal Palaces website, around 1843, they had to drain the trench because of its “obnoxious smell” and “putrid animal and excrementitious matter.” The moat remained more or less dry for 170 years until sown with 20 million seeds for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.
A dizzying medley of spectacularly colorful wildflowers — sunflowers, poppies, cosmos, marigolds, viper’s bugloss, and more called the “Superbloom” — now embraces the Tower of London. It is a respite for the city dweller and tourist and a biodiverse habitat intentionally created by scientists to bring wildlife back to the urban space. How great is that! Better still, scientists are leaving the next phase of the redesign to the bees, butterflies and pollinating insects.
Happily, another haven of mine remains intact: The Cork and Bottle wine bar in Leicester Square. Don Hewitt founded it in the early 1970s, setting off a worldwide wine bar craze. My husband, Paul, and I had our first official date there. The presence of Paul, wearing a black vest (as it turned out, I too was wearing a black vest), waiting for me, reading a torn-out chapter of Vikram Seth’s 1,349-page masterpiece, “A Suitable Boy,” remains indelible.
With all that there is to see and do in London, perhaps what I love the most is riding the London Underground — “the Tube.” Admittedly, I’m a bit of a public transportation nerd — shout out to RFTA — but let me clarify that previous statement. The Underground is great when you’re a tourist with time on your hands. Commuting to work during a sweaty heat wave isn’t quite so much fun.
I love the rush of humanity that whooshes in and out the train door each time it opens. It’s a symphony of sound and color, shifting languages and dialects, shades and colors, sizes and shapes, ages and gender. No matter how long you sit on the train and watch the doors open and close — the flow of passengers in and out — the combinations never repeat.
The Tube reminds me of peering through a kaleidoscope as a kid. I was captivated by the cardboard device that produced intricate patterns and striking colors at the other end. No matter how often I turned the kaleidoscope tube, I’d never see the same design.
Few catchphrases are more memorable than “Mind the Gap.” Disappointingly, Transport for London has done away with this recorded passenger announcement. Do they imagine people have become more mindful — of gaps at least? Or have they eliminated the gap between the train door and the station platform? In the newer stations, yes. If you’re visiting London and want to hear “Mind the Gap,” go to the Northern Line at Embankment station. It’s the only place where it still plays.
Transport for London replaced the iconic phrase with a new security announcement. It begins with “If you see something that doesn’t look right” and finishes, “See it. Say it. Sorted.” The saying is also plastered on Tube and Underground station posters. The campaign was created to encourage commuters to report suspicious behavior and packages.
The first time I heard the slogan, I whispered to my husband that when I saw or felt something unwanted (like a passenger rubbing against me on an overcrowded train), I’d jump off and switch carriages at the next stop. Comedian Daniel Muggleton has a different take: “London wants you to judge people … I get the message, but I’m a comedian. I’m not qualified to do that. I can’t spot a terrorist. The sign reads a little different for me. It’s like, See it. Think it. Sort of move out of the way. That’s how a proper Londoner does that sign.”
Hopefully, they’ll bring back “Mind the Gap” someday or replace the security announcement with something more harmonious, reflecting the rest of this bold and vibrant city. One thing is for sure: The scene will shift again with one click of the kaleidoscope tube.
The topics of Money Matters relate to compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. She is the founder and CEO of LaMedichi, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to enabling people who are unbanked and underbanked to achieve financial security. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.