Here’s a quick pop quiz. Did Pandora have a box, or was it a jar? Professors of Greek mythology have concluded that it was a jar. For me, it was more of a can — a can of worms, that is. The more I learned about the origins of the Pandora myth, the more I got caught up in a labyrinth, but that is a whole different story involving a Minotaur.
What everyone knows about Pandora’s vessel was that it contained a host of evils, and when she opened the lid, all the miseries of the world flew out. All bar one, a potential antidote: Hope. But was Hope a blessing or a curse? Theologians and scholars have debated this for centuries.
The astonishing thing about Hope is how she punches above her weight. Hope is an evolved human condition that requires trust and belief in the world. In hope, we find our dreams and wishes. When hope meets imagination, it creates in the present, the possibility of a future good. Hope needs optimism.
Hope can lead people to take on debt. Debt is money that is borrowed to be paid back at a future date. Psychotherapist and money coach Amanda Clayman told Allure magazine that “it takes a certain degree of trust in the future to take on debt.” In a sense, when a person borrows money, they are expressing optimism about an unknown future. If something is known, you expect it. You do not hope for it. For hope of a different future to come true, there needs to be a willingness to take a risk and act on it.
Filled with hope, Bill Bowerman felt confident enough to ask his friends to invest substantial sums in his idea. His optimism and enthusiasm persuaded them to get out their checkbooks, even as they insisted that the world did not need another running shoe. As you probably know, the rest of that story is called Nike.
Similarly, the young married couple who decide to have children and take out a mortgage to buy a home is also trading on hope. It is hope that endows the student with high confidence in her ability to pay back the student loan that will fund her graduate degree and fulfill her dreams of a glittering career.
Had the entrepreneur, the homebuyers, and the college student internalized the chilling statistics, would they perhaps have made different choices? The entrepreneur would have learned that they have only a one in three chance of their business surviving the first 10 years. The homeowners would see the likelihood of delinquency on their mortgage standing at around 8%. Unless, of course, they were a subprime borrower during the Great Recession (2007-2010) when the probability was 26%. As for the student, if nothing changes, the Federal Reserve Board predicts that 40% of students will default by 2023.
Naturally, nobody expects to be a negative statistic. So, when problems set in, it can be disheartening. For some, debt becomes the dominant force in their lives. Numerous accounts reveal people feel as though they are on a never-ending financial treadmill of working to pay back old debts. A 2019 Bankrate survey reported that three in four Millennials had postponed at least one major life event, such as getting married, having children, buying a home, etc., because of their existing student loans.
When problems persist over an extended period — unemployment, unstable gig work, rising housing costs, mounting medical debt — it can be devastating and diminish the quality of a person’s physical and mental health and perception of well-being. Clayman describes the feeling that occurs when debtors are steeped in their new harsh reality, and hope gives way to disillusion, “Debt can make us feel really trapped. Anything that makes us feel trapped is something that will kick off our fight, flight, or freeze response.” Entrapment, in turn, can lead to depression and despair. A 2013 study found that people who die by suicide were eight times more likely to have had debt.
As a society, we need entrepreneurs to create new businesses that invigorate the economy. We need people to buy homes and build financial security. And we need students to invest in their own and our collective futures. People’s willingness to embrace uncertainty and the accompanying willingness to borrow is necessary to turn aspirations into reality. In short, we need hope.
Hope has to be nurtured and protected by equitable lending processes. Perhaps by ensuring safe, low-cost borrowing options for people who may be unbanked or underbanked? Perhaps by adding a future-oriented savings component? Perhaps by using data-driven models to provide targeted and relevant financial credit counseling to borrowers instead of penalizing and pressuring them at the point of distress?
By all means free Hope from Pandora’s jar. But let’s put in place systems that give her a fighting chance.
The topics of Money Matters will be compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. Her primary focus is on creating innovative, evidence-based solutions designed to improve the real-life chances of youth and families living in disadvantaged and difficult circumstances. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.