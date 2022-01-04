This time last year, I bet “unprecedented” would be the 2020 Oxford Languages Word of the Year. My prediction wasn’t entirely correct. Oxford Languages’ expert lexicographers concluded that it was impossible to select one solitary word that could capture how the pandemic reshaped the English vocabulary.
But neither was I entirely wrong. Oxford Languages titled the 2020 report “Words of an Unprecedented Year.”
Think back. Way back to BCE (Before COVID Era), when you first acquired the pandemic’s vocabulary that now trips off the tongue: social distancing, lockdown, self quarantine, stay-at-home-orders, superspreader — and, of course, coronavirus.
According to the Oxford English Dictionary Senior Editor Fiona McPherson, while new to our age, the word coronavirus can be traced back to the 1960s. In fact, “COVID-19” is the only genuine new word added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2020.
Once the preserve of scientists and statisticians, other 2020 words are now used with misplaced confidence by me and other armchair epidemiologists. Recall a time when hearing, “What’s the R-value of Delta?” would be Greek to you. Or when a radio host mentioned the WHO, it was because Pinball Wizard was just playing.
Mind you, many of the 2020 words-of-the-year were always commonplace. What was new was the need to “unmute” before uttering them. Like unmute, the use of “on mute” surged by 500%.
In 2020, some old words ended up with new bedfellows. Was “person” once spelled without prefacing it with “in-”?
Oxford Languages recently named a 2021 winner of its annual word-of-the-year contest. I’ll pause so you can guess.
As you may have thought, “vax” is the 2021 Word of the Year. The use of the word increased 72-fold since the previous year. If you guessed vaccine or any of its related terms, however, you’re not far off the mark. People used the word “vaccinate” 34 times more often in 2021 than in 2020 — and modified it in an assortment of creative ways.
At this time of year, journalists and pundits make predictions. Based on these conjectures, we will likely hear frequent mention of inflation, antivirals, midterms, DEI, Roe, carbon, copper, cyber and crypto. Many of these events may transpire, but which among them are candidates for the 2022 Oxford Word of the Year?
Which word will spawn a colony of associated vocabulary and be crowned in 2022? With words like rate hikes, soaring prices, increasing wages, blips, spirals, bottlenecks and supply chains dominating the news, will it be inflation? How about “debt” — intentionally separated from the other words because of its potential contagion effect. And dare I breathe the 1970s word, “stagflation,” already gently rearing its head as early as last summer?
I would have wagered a guess on crypto, but it already made it to the Top 10 on Collins Dictionary’s 2021 Word of the Year, with NFT (non-fungible token) topping the list. Crypto, having shaken off the shackles of its Greek root “Kryptos” — meaning hidden or secret — is no longer relegated to prefix status. Once upon a time, it only modified other words like cryptocurrency, cryptography and cryptology. Now, it has achieved noun status and is short for cryptocurrency.
Ah, non-fungible. You do have to love a non-fungible asset, which, by definition, is unique, non-interchangeable and irreplaceable.
In 2021, widespread usage of the term rose 11,000%. There is something weirdly irresistible about mouthing non-fungible, but who would have thought the use of the word would multiply like a virus? Technically, it didn’t. Collins Dictionary’s word-of-the-year winner was the acronym NFT, “a unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, that is used to record ownership of an asset such as an artwork or a collectible.”
As I reviewed my list of candidates for the 2022 Word of the Year, I had an idea. Why not rig the game by bombarding news coverage with our own words?
Let’s flood the world with so many acts of kindness, generosity, compassion, understanding and benevolence that newspaper coverage of these events drowns out inflation and other words. Then, Oxford Languages will again find it impossible to choose just one word to represent the word of the year.
So, please join me in a campaign of kindness that triggers an outpouring of humanity and culminates in an Oxford Languages 2022 report named “Words of the Year of Kindness.” And an abstract that reads, “Our 2022 report covers an extraordinary year when kindness became the norm, and how we relate to one another has changed forever.”
The topics of Money Matters relate to compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. She is the founder and CEO of LaMedichi, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to enabling people who are unbanked and underbanked to achieve financial security. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.