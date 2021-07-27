Do you think you will be the same person 10 years from now that you are today?
Take a moment to reflect on who you were 10 years ago. Your job has likely changed or you moved house or location. Possibly you have a new hobby, new skills, like new music or art, have children, new friends, or pets, are more financially secure or more buried in debt. Then dig deeper. Perhaps even your values and personality have developed. Maybe you are now more or less risk-averse than before, or calmer or bolder. One thing is for sure: change happened.
It turns out that the person you are today is as temporary and fleeting as the person — all the people — you have been in the past, according to Harvard psychologist Daniel Gilbert. Together with colleagues Jordi Quoidback and Timothy Wilson, Gilbert conducted studies involving nearly 20,000 participants. They compared the forward-looking answers of 18-year-olds with the backward-looking responses of 28-year-olds regarding their perspectives on change (and did the same for 19-year-olds with 29-year-olds, all the way to 58-year-olds and 68-year-olds).
The study showed that although most people recognize the transformations that have taken place in the past, most did not anticipate changing in the future. For example, most 35-year-olds reflecting on their past said they experienced changes in their preferences, values and personality over the previous decade, whereas most 25-year-olds looking forward did not predict much change in these aspects. People of all ages expected to be pretty much the same in the future as they are today, though the magnitude was smaller for older cohorts. Gilbert wryly attributes this to people’s ease of remembering versus the difficulty of imagining.
Gilbert remarked, “All of us seem to have this sense that development is a process that has delivered us to this point, and now we’re done.” He calls this the “end of history illusion,” a belief that having arrived at the person we were always destined to be, we reached our journey’s end of “becoming” — tipping a hat to Michelle Obama — and we will forever remain the same as we are now.
The reality, however, is that we are in a constant state of becoming, and we shape ourselves in the process of being and doing. Nowhere is this idea more powerfully captured than in Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Jacob Marley’s ghost arrives wearing heavy chains, declaring, “I wear the chain I forged in life. I made it link by link, and yard by yard; I girded it on of my own free will, and of my own free will I wore it.” Marley warns Ebenezer Scrooge that he too has already constructed his own even heavier chain, and if he does not change his ways, the same agonizing punishment awaits him.
The fact that we have the potential to direct change is exciting — and in the case of Scrooge, redemptive — but it can also be scary. Some people believe that they cannot improve their essential abilities or personality. Others think that people either possess specific innate talents or do not (such as sports, arts, mathematics, managing finances). Carol Dweck, a Stanford psychologist, claims that such people have a “fixed mindset.”
People with Dweck’s fixed mindset and people with Gilbert’s end of history illusion typically share the notion that “it is what it is,” or “we are who we are.” Such beliefs can hold people back from realizing their potential.
The opposite of a fixed mindset is a growth mindset. As the name suggests, it is a tendency to believe that you can develop and grow. People with a growth mindset approach new experiences, new ideas and even blunders as challenges and opportunities to improve.
My colleague Guilherme, the lead developer on the LaMedichi app — and whose photo should be the Wikipedia entry for a growth mindset — genuinely embraces problems with an open and inquiring mind. He sees software bugs as an opportunity to improve the app’s performance, regularly reflects on his process to better his abilities and puts in whatever effort it takes to accomplish a task. Although phrases like “fail forward” arepart of the common lexicon, I do not think that the word failure is even in Gui’s vocabulary.
Most of us are a mix of fixed and growth mindsets, although we tend toward one or the other. The good news, according to Dweck, is that a growth mindset can be developed — at any stage in life. Likewise, studies show adult brains remain malleable, meaning brainpower is not fixed (see Pultarova, 2017).
So, what does this mean for financial well-being? If you have an annoying voice inside your head telling you that you are no good at managing money, quiet it and talk back. For example, if your voice is saying that you cannot save money so why try, tell it, “I cannot save money — yet.” Add that three-letter word to your vocabulary. Then, make a plan, including how you will deal with slip-ups since they’re pretty much inevitable!
Keep practicing, and make it happen little by little. Remember, we are in the process of becoming. Like Marley’s ghost, we forge our lives, link by link.
The topics of Money Matters relate to compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. She is the founder and CEO of LaMedichi, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to enabling people who are unbanked and underbanked to achieve financial security. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.