Have you made this promise to yourself: I will stick to my diet this time, drink less, exercise more, save money, learn a new language? Have you shortened your New Year’s resolution from forever to this year to this month? Have you resolved that instead of eating handfuls of cashews, you would eat just eight like former President Obama and his almonds? Okay, maybe the last one is a bit specific.
Still, if that describes you, then take comfort in the fact that you are not alone. Strava, the social network for athletes, has dubbed Jan. 19th “Quitter’s Day” because this is the day that most people stop their efforts. By April, ninety-two percent of us have abandoned our New Year’s resolutions. Even when the motivation for behavioral change is potent, most people cannot make sustainable lifestyle adjustments. A 2013 study involving more than 7,500 participants in 17 countries determined that only 4.3% of people made the necessary lifestyle changes (healthy diet, regular exercise, quit smoking) after a heart attack.
In this vein, after my last column, several people contacted me to see how Agustina and Jorge could continue to save money despite all the setbacks in their lives. Was there something special about them?
Well, no and yes. No, Agustina and Jorge do not have more superpowers than the rest of us. Yes, they are part of the tiny few who have found a way to develop and maintain good practices and transform them into solid habits. Let’s look at how the couple does it.
First, recall that Agustina had a strong motivation, “No quiero envejecer y ser pobre!” – I don’t want to become old and poor! She and her husband also shared a vision of relaxing “a little in their old age.” It helped that Agustina was able to envision herself as someone older.
In a randomized control trial at the University of Pennsylvania, researchers asked participants to make a long-term savings plan using a habit-building app. As part of the registration process, people completed a form about their savings goals and uploaded pictures of themselves. In the control group, participants uploaded a recent photo. In the treatment group, a researcher uploaded a computer-generated projected image of what the participant would look like in 30 years. Each time participants logged into the app, they would see their photo. Tellingly, people in the treatment group who saw an image of their older selves and were reminded of their future on a regular basis saved more money than their counterparts.
In everyday life, vision can lead to achieving goals and help people overcome the inevitable difficulties experienced along the way. Vision on its own, however, is not enough. Agustina and Jorge also had a specific plan. “They committed to saving $300 a month, roughly 15 percent of their average monthly take-home.” While this goal is aspirational, it is also attainable. The couple identified steppingstones to break the goal down into smaller manageable parts and made an explicit commitment to their plan – and to one another, to stick to it.
Of course, Agustina and Jorge have each other, but this does not make them immune to what David Eagleman, in his book “The Brain,” calls the “power of now.” The power of now is the temptation of immediate gratification, such as going out to dinner or buying new things.
Things in front of us are tangible, and thus we tend to place a higher value on them and perceive them as more urgent than something that may occur in the distant future.
Eagleman suggests “The Ulysses Contract” as a means of triumphing over the power of the immediate. The Ulysses Contract is a contract between one’s present self and one’s future self. It takes its name from Ulysses, a character in Homer’s epic poem, the “Odyssey.” Ulysses knew that his future self would not be able to resist the songs of the beautiful Sirens as he sailed past the island where they lived. So, to avoid making bad decisions and risk crashing his ship when faced with the Sirens’ temptation, Ulysses, in his current, sound mind, put a plan in place. He commanded his crew to tie him to the ship’s mast so nothing could go wrong when they passed the island.
Agustina’s and Jorge’s Ulysses Contract was a bit less dramatic. They replaced the expensive dinner on paydays with a romantic dinner at home; a tweak to their routine, not an overhaul. Importantly, they allowed the occasional splurge and avoided the slippery slope of missing even one savings payment.
Little by little, over time, habits form. It is incremental, but small changes in long-term memory take place with each repetition, enabling you to do things automatically. As habits strengthen, the magic takes over, and behavioral changes transform from hard work to ‘this is what I do.’ Suddenly, it’s time to find a new New Year’s resolution.
