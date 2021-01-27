Nearly every Friday before the pandemic, I would visit Ashley at her home, in a mobile home park west of Glenwood. Ashley is in her early 30s and separated from her husband. She has three children and works as a cleaner in a hotel in Aspen. Her immigrant parents moved back to Mexico, where she was born. The reason for my visit was to collect the money she had saved that week. It could be $10 or $100, coins or dollar bills, but it was always something.
Each week was happily more or less the same. Ashley would invite me in for a chat. Her youngest two children would be running around playing, friends occasionally dropping in, and a big stock pot boiling over with gorgeous smells, which she said were just “like mom used to make.” We would talk about dancing, the mischief her kids got up to during their most recent library visit and how she was saving for a trip to Mexico to visit her family next year. Most of all, we would talk about how she would like to own the land beneath her mobile home or move into a small house of her own.
This Friday was different, however. I received a phone call from Ashley asking if she could apply for the Manaus Emergency Fund. She has not worked regular hours since the pandemic started and has used up all her savings. Strapped for money, Ashley’s landlord told her that he would add a daily fee if she did not pay on time. Her family trip to Mexico now a distant dream, her focus is keeping her home.
It was not yet noon, and I had already received about a dozen similar inquiries, including other people living in mobile homes. Many of the people making these rental requests own their trailer but rent from the mobile home park owners the plot of land that it sits on. So, although they own their homes, they do not share the relative security and economic benefits of being a homeowner — nor receive the mortgage interest tax deduction, which primarily goes to upper- and middle-income families due to the tax code.
More than 17.5 million people in the U.S. live in mobile homes — called manufactured homes since 1976, when HUD regulations came into place. About three-quarters of manufactured home households earn less than $50,000 a year. One hundred thousand people live in the 940 mobile home parks across Colorado. There are 87 mobile home parks in our three counties, and 55 from Parachute to Aspen alone. Manufactured homes are the most critical source of non-subsidized affordable housing in the country, bar none. These homes are relatively affordable and provide one of the few opportunities for low-income and first-time buyers to purchase their own homes.
Most of the mobile home parks in our valley, however, were built before the 1970s. Fifty-one of these parks are privately owned, some on unincorporated land. Although the homes are called mobile, they are not transportable. Most are too old to withstand the move, and moving them is financially prohibitive — minimally $5,000, up to as much as $20,000.
Thus, tethered to the land, so much is out of the mobile homeowner’s and their family’s control. Landlords can raise the rent on the ground, increase fees or stop taking care of the shared infrastructure and utilities (gas, water), which could not only potentially lower the house’s value but also harm the tenants’ quality of life.
In fortunate circumstances, family, friends, benefactors or nonprofits may provide seller-financing contracts. Typically, the landlord provides the loan to buy the mobile home, since it is difficult to get a traditional bank mortgage to purchase a trailer. The homebuyer pays in monthly installments, and the seller holds the legal title until the buyer makes the final payment. The trailer can also be financed with a “chattel” loan: a personal property loan, not a real estate loan. In either scenario, the loans typically have considerably higher interest rates and shorter repayment terms than banks. These loans lack the legal and consumer protection and rights of conventional mortgages, making them risky investments and prone to predatory misconduct such as spurious fees.
Landlords are in a position of power. They can readily repossess the trailer and evict the owner. Without legal recourse, the purchaser can lose their installment payments and be displaced from their home.
Property owners can even sell the ground from underneath the homeowner. As land further appreciates, mobile home parks become increasingly attractive to developers.Unlike smaller mom-and-pop landlords — who are generally well-intentioned and know their tenants as people — these developers tend to be larger institutional investors. Some purchase the land to tear down the homes for redevelopment. Others seek to buy a monthly cash flow generator, an annuity if you will. In the past few months, two mobile home parks in the valley have been sold to out-of-state buyers. After such sales, rents tend to increase considerably. Unable to meet this added burden, homeowners often sell for a fraction of the trailer’s value or forsake their homes.
Housing insecurity has far-reaching negative consequences. It is unfair and unnecessary.
Colorado is among the states with more robust protections for mobile home residents, but it does not go far enough. Aspen preserved mobile home parks as far back as the 1980s, and Pitkin County and others have since followed suit. We have long known what needs to be done to address the root cause of housing insecurity; we need more transparency around residents’ rights and regulations that promote collective land ownership by residents, land trusts and cooperative parks.
The right to a roof over one’s head and the dream of a place of one’s own is universal. Already, mobile homes represent the best hope for Ashley — and others from all walks of life — to obtain affordable housing and homeownership. With a few judicious changes, it could be even better.
The topics of Money Matters will be compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. Her primary focus is on creating innovative, evidence-based solutions designed to improve the real-life chances of youth and families living in disadvantaged and difficult circumstances. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.