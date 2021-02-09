Honduras. Its very name means great depths. Honduras is home to Rebeca, a character in Jeanine Cummins’ book, “American Dirt.” Here’s how she remembers it:
“This place, our little cloud forest, even though we missed our papi, it was the most beautiful place you’ve ever seen. We didn’t really know that then, because it was the only place we’d ever seen, except in pictures in books and magazines, but now that I’ve seen other place (sic), I know. I know how beautiful it was. And we loved it anyway even before we knew. Because the trees had these enormous dark green leaves, as big as a bed, and they would sway in the wind. And when it rained, you could hear the big, fat raindrops splatting onto those giant leaves…”
The country’s poverty is as pervasive as its beauty. According to the World Bank, nearly half the population lives in poverty, and in 2018, almost 20% of people lived in extreme poverty — less than $1.90 per day. Josue, a humble young man living in the Roaring Fork Valley, recalled his youth to us; a single egg shared among three people, cow’s milk too costly to buy and shoes corroded by wear. Yet, Josue was grateful for the food and goods that came from his mother’s work on a coffee plantation, where he “started working alongside her at a very young age.” He was thankful they had paid work (“gracias a Dios”) as he was for the meager wages — half what they earned before scorching temperatures destroyed the crops and global coffee prices collapsed.
Josue talked to us about how his father abandoned his mother when she was pregnant with him and hinted at horrors, implied but unspoken. Although Honduras has taken giant steps toward attaining societal security, crime and brutality against the poor are endemic, and it remains one of the world’s most violent countries. As an adolescent, to avoid the all-too-powerful sway of gangs and drug traffickers, Josue joined World Vision and participated in one of its programs called Youth Ready. There, he developed essential skills that helped him in his work and life, and he came to understand his potential. The most life-changing thing he learned was, “I have value and how much I enjoy helping others.”
Ultimately the insufficient wages, lack of alternatives and violence on the farms drove Josue to migrate to the United States by himself. “I was trapped. Leaving was the only hope I had to support my family.” Hearing Josue’s story pierced my heart. Unknown to Josue when he shared his story, I collaborated with the Youth Ready team in Honduras on the skills framework and the curriculum. And why would he know? Our conversation took place 2,846 miles from Tegucigalpa in a completely different context. The connectedness of this world never ceases to astound me.
The Honduran economy is expected to contract by 10.5% due to three crushing events in 2020: the COVID-19 pandemic and two devastating hurricanes. The pandemic and a near-global shutdown resulted in lower trade and investment. In 2019, remittances accounted for 20% of the GDP of Honduras. To the surprise of most economists, remittances are forecast to drop by only 4.2%, mainly due to the commitment to their families of people like Josue. Mind you, as remittances are a critical source of external financing, any fall will exacerbate the hardship of the country’s poor.
Hurricanes Eta and Iota devastated Honduras in November, closing hospitals and putting people at risk. Sadly, these are not one-time events. Honduras is subject to hurricanes, tropical storms, mudslides, floods and heatwaves. With climate change, these events continue to occur regularly — and they, too, hurt the poor disproportionately.
The world-renowned physicist and author Fritjof Capra holds that the coronavirus arose because we have “fractured the web of life.” Ecological imbalances in our ecosystem have had a spectacularly negative impact on extant social and economic imbalances. The COVID-19 crisis has compelled us to acknowledge them and recognize the interconnectedness and mutual dependency of all phenomena. According to Capra, deep ecological awareness requires us to approach the ecosphere — in which we are embedded — “not through domination and control, but through respect, cooperation, and dialogue.”
Josue’s story gives us much to think about, poverty, climate change, immigration policy, remittances, trade, to name a few. For now, let’s reflect on the urgency of our shared humanity.
I’ll leave you now in the beautiful cloud forest of Jeanine Cummins’ Rebeca, with its cascading waterfalls and “big rock pools where you could take a bath and the water was always warm and it smelled like sunlight. And at night there was the sound of the tree frogs and the music of the rushing water from the falls and all the songs of the night birds…”
The topics of Money Matters will be compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. Her primary focus is on creating innovative, evidence-based solutions designed to improve the real-life chances of youth and families living in disadvantaged and difficult circumstances. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.