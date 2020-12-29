NOTE: This is a new biweekly column, “Money Matters.”
When I was a little girl, I staged a protest at my home in Queens, New York. Nobody was to cross the picket line in our kitchen until my mother admitted the world was fair. I even had a sign that shouted, “LIFE IS FAIR.”
John Rawls had written “A Theory of Justice” a few years back, later to be republished as “Justice as Fairness: A Restatement.” In his book, Rawls derives a system of justice based on a hypothetical condition — the “original position” — in which people determine principles of justice from “behind a veil of ignorance.” That is, nobody knows their place in society: whether they are rich or poor, healthy or sick, etc. It is like those murder mystery parties, where you don’t know if you are the victim or the culprit. Rawls contends that people will choose a set of rules that do not advantage one group of people over another when they are under a veil of ignorance, and fairness will triumph.
The Roaring Fork Valley’s own George Stranahan explains this in his characteristic way: “Any child on a playground recognizes what’s fair and what’s not. You take what is not yours or you ignore someone else who needs help — we know what these things mean.”
The COVID-19 crisis lays bare the resulting cruelties of a deeply unfair world of persistent inequalities across racial, ethnic, gender, sex, age, disability, socioeconomic and geographic lines.
The pandemic is not the great equalizer that it is often touted to be. It hurts — and it kills — a disproportionate number of people of color. As one example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that from March to October in Denver, most adult hospitalizations (62%), COVID-19 cases (55%) and deaths (51%) were among people identifying as Hispanic or Latino.
Yet, Hispanic adults in Denver constitute only 25% of adults in Denver.
That is more than half the deaths and only a quarter of the population. To echo George, “We know what these things mean.”
The pandemic hurts and it kills more people living at or near the poverty line. In the same CDC study, Hispanic adults described circumstances in which they were more exposed to the disease: working in essential jobs; working while ill; experiencing testing delays after symptoms started; and living with more people in one home. Families in frontline jobs typically do not have health care insurance, unemployment insurance, employment benefits or the luxury and protection of working from home. They must go to work to keep a roof over their families’ heads, keep the electricity and the internet switched on and put food on the table.
I lead LaMedichi, a nonprofit that works with people who are currently financially fragile to build the habit of savings and reach long-term economic security. Since April, I have been running the Manaus Emergency Fund alongside a team of five fabulous ambassadors from the Hispanic, Latinx community. The fund provides direct economic assistance during the COVID-19 crisis to families from Parachute to Aspen and Aspen to Avon.
During this time, we have listened to thousands of stories. Here is the story of Clarisa, translated but in her own words:
“Since March, I have been without work, and my husband has been given little work in the restaurant for almost three months. We are behind with the bills and rent. My oldest son is ill with schizophrenia and asthma. He works, despite his illness, to support us with the rent. I am undergoing psychological treatment for my family situation. I get depressed because they haven’t called me again from the hotel where I worked as a cleaner. Just yesterday, I talked to the supervisor, and she told me that for now there is nothing because they are only employing three people. And there were eight of us — that is, five of us are without work now. What will I do if I can’t pay the rent or buy medicine?”
Clarisa’s story is not unique. Many people in our beautiful valley are living in painful conditions and asking this same question.
These inequities have been there before, and they will be there when life returns to “normal.” That is, if we choose not to see what the pandemic has exposed.
As Arundhati Roy said, “The trouble is that once you see it, you can’t unsee it. And once you’ve seen it, keeping quiet, saying nothing, becomes as political an act as speaking out. There’s no innocence. Either way, you’re accountable.”
Unfortunately, we cannot hide behind a mask of ignorance. So, we are left to ask, now that we know, what can we do to cause fairness to triumph?
