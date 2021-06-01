On Oct. 26, 2020, Maria gave birth to a healthy 5-pound, 6-ounce baby girl. She lovingly called her Milagrita (little miracle), feeling blessed that this tiny newborn survived a high-risk pregnancy and two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her third trimester, Maria had begun feeling recurring abdominal pain. Her doctor advised further lab tests and an ultrasound to rule out any placenta abnormality. The first ultrasound came back negative, and when symptoms persisted, a targeted ultrasound was ordered. The tests came back negative. Less fortunately, Medicaid deemed the additional assessments not medically necessary and did not cover them. All told, the ultrasounds and extra prenatal care left Maria with $12,000 in debt from various medical providers. She had no idea what she should do.
The first call came three weeks after Milagrita’s birth. The man sounded professional and introduced himself and his commercial collection agency. Maria did not fully understand what he was saying, but she got the gist: he was requiring her to pay her entire debt right away.
Maria tried to find the words in English to respond, but it turned out this was not necessary. By the time she got to “I do not,” the agent said that he was happy to transfer the call to another agent. As the new agent explained the situation in fluent Spanish, Maria became increasingly scared. Her hands started to shake, and she inadvertently dropped her phone, disconnecting the call. It was not the worst thing that could have happened, truth be told. At least she did not say anything during that initial call that could have been construed as admitting fault or making a promise to pay.
Maria received on average two to three phone calls a day, though “it felt like these debt calls were coming all the time – couldn’t they give her just a little happy time with her baby?” she pleaded. The pandemic was moving into a third wave, and Maria was still without work. Her husband returned to his roofing job, but his hours were only about half of what they had been before the COVID-19 crisis. They had zero savings and had to figure out how to pay for rent, food and diapers. It was a simple calculation: this medical debt had to wait.
So, the calls kept coming. The agent would listen as Maria described the ultrasound and Medicaid issue, then without missing a beat or raising his voice, would repeat the same payment demands. The agent told Maria that the amount she owed would grow bigger, and her credit score — which she did not have anyway — would get ruined if she didn’t pay, and she would never be able to get credit again.
Maria felt boxed in by uncontrollable forces, and at the same time, felt deep shame for bringing this on herself. “I felt I deserved it, and I couldn’t think about anything else,” Maria explained. “It was so disturbing, as though debt had become a new person living in my house.”
Maria is far from alone. The debt of 77 million people in the U.S. — one in three adults — has been relinquished to private collections agencies, according to a 2018 ACLU report. Medical debt is by far the principal reason for hearing from a debt collector. RIP Medical Debt reports that 66% of all bankruptcies and 25% of credit card debt are medical debt related.
More than 100,000 lawsuits are filed each year in Colorado by debt collection agencies; about half are medical. Debt collectors in Colorado do not have to pay the court filing fees before serving a summons to the defendant. Debt purchasers frequently take legal action for small amounts, reports the ACLU, revealing 1,000 cases across 26 states, including Colorado, “in which civil court judges issued arrest warrants for debtors, sometimes to collect amounts as small as $28.”
Although debtors’ prison was abolished in the U.S. in 1833, there is a big hole in the system: failure to respond to an interrogatory (detailed questions about a claim) or failure to appear in court can result in contempt of court — and land a person in prison for debt.
According to Pew Charitable Trusts, fewer than 10% of defendants have legal representation. Most cases result in a default judgment against the defendant, who is ordered to pay court fees and accrued interest, further escalating costs. Once the collection agency has won the suit, it can garnish wages or bank accounts, seize cars or personal property, or place a lien against the defendant’s property.
Under pressure, Maria agreed to pay $100 per month to the debt collection agency — Milagrita will be in middle school when the debt is paid off. Maria cannot stop wondering how something as intimate and personal as her prenatal care, grounded in doctor-patient trust, ended up so rotten and so impersonal in the hands of a faceless debt collector.
The Colorado Fair Debt Collection Practice Act protects consumers. Too late, Maria learned that she had rights. She now knows that she could have contacted a legal advocacy group, such as Nolo, CCLP or National Legal Aid.
The topics of Money Matters relate to compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. She is the founder and CEO of LaMedichi, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to enabling people who are unbanked and underbanked to achieve financial security. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.