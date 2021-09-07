Forty-three million people in the U.S. hold student debt totaling over $1.6 trillion. The size of student debt will double by 2035, according to current projections.
From its inception, the objective of the federal student loan system was to provide access and equity: to enable young people to finance their post-secondary education regardless of their background or their ability to afford college.
Sadly, multiple issues have obscured these good intentions. Foremost is the deceptive and pervasive predatory practices of for-profit schools and the dozen or so financial service firms that lured students into risky, high-rate loans. In a tight finish for first is the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program with its abandoned promises to provide debt relief to teachers, nurses and other essential workers in public service and nonprofit sectors. (2021 Federal Student Aid shows a 2% applicant approval.)
Many students study and leave school — and hopefully, graduate with a degree from an accredited college and university — with high levels of debt and financial insecurity. This obligation places stresses and strains on student borrowers’ lives and can diminish their ability to compete on an equal footing with others less saddled with debt. As described in a 2019 Bankrate survey, three-quarters of Millennials claim that this debt burden has caused them to postpone one major life event, such as buying a house or starting a family.
The LaMedichi team heard about student debt problems many times over when we listened to stories of people across the Roaring Fork Valley of how they deal with money. A comment by a woman in her late 20s captures the essence of these accounts, “I see student loans as a huge issue with my peers […] I have friends, who are still living in little towns they hate because they can’t afford to live anywhere else, because of their student loans.”
A few years ago, my colleague Reginald Berry and I conceptualized a tool to help students manage their student loans. We called it the Student Credit Intervention and amused ourselves by referring to it as SKY.
The premise of SKY is that just as you can use predictive models to suggest which movie to watch next or to determine a person’s credit score, you can use a similar model to provide real-time support to student borrowers throughout the education loan process.
The SKY process begins by placing student borrowers on the right path at the start of their student loans and then provides personalized and relevant financial credit counseling when events change. The aim is to catch problems before they become irreversible — for example, alerting borrowers of an impending issue and suggesting an actionable remedy in real-time. We thought this would be an improvement on receiving a high-pressure call from a debt collector during a crisis when it is too late to do anything but suffer the consequences.
Our project began with a simple question: Why are “student loans” called “student loans”? When a person borrows money to buy a car, it is called an auto loan or a car loan, not a car-owner loan. When a person borrows to buy a house, it is called a mortgage or a home loan, not a homeowner loan. So, when a person borrows money to finance post-secondary education, shouldn’t this be a higher education or a college loan?
The answer lies in the fact that when a person finances a car or a home, the car or house serves as collateral. Lenders can repossess these assets in case of loan default. In contrast, the federal government’s decision to lend money is not dependent on student borrowers’ assets or current or historical earnings, and loans are not backed by traditional collateral. Only the type of federal student loan (Stafford, Perkins) is determined by financial need and other criteria (whether a student is dependent or independent, an undergraduate or graduate student). Federal student loan eligibility itself is based solely on acceptance to college.
And, of course, it is impossible to repossess or take away someone’s education. For the record, you cannot sell or steal someone’s education, either. Thank goodness, because otherwise, some scammer would inevitably find a way! Anyway, back to why a “student loan” is called a “student loan”: There is no collateralized asset backing the loan.
The government established student loan programs to provide students with access to funding to pay for their education at a time in their lives when their only collateral is their future earnings.
Since education is an investment, there is a repayment mismatch between the costs incurred in the present and the benefits delivered in the future (higher lifetime earnings and the associated higher taxes paid to society), asserts Harvard Professor Susan Dynarski, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “Ironically, this mismatch is the very motivation for providing student loans in the first place,” she contends.
As author Robert Putnam has shown in his new book “The Upswing”: “The best economic analyses now say that investment in the public high schools in 1910 accounted for all of the growth of the American economy between then and about 1970. That huge investment paid off for everybody. Everybody in America had a higher income.”
Higher education has the same capacity to boost the economy. But it has to be funded, and that can be done in part through a revitalized federal loan system.
Then, the SKY’s the limit for all.
The topics of Money Matters relate to compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. She is the founder and CEO of LaMedichi, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to enabling people who are unbanked and underbanked to achieve financial security. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.