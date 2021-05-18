As a little girl, I would lie awake in bed, wondering what God’s parents looked like. I was confident that I knew what God looked like because I saw himon the cover of Elie Wiesel’s book, “Night.” God’s parents invaded my dreams, calling to their child, night after night, “God, dinner, kum esn itst (come eat now)!” But when God arrived at the dinner table, there was never more than a blood-stained bowl of borscht, with no parents in sight.
Awoken and disturbed by the reappearance of this disturbing dream after so many years — perhaps reignited by renewed fighting and suffering in Gaza and Israel — I found sleep impossible. I got out of bed and fruitlessly plunged into the dozens of boxes of books piled in my basement, looking for my copy of Wiesel’s book, gave up, and searched online. I found a version of “Night” with electrified barbed-wire trees on the cover and another with a Jewish star dangling in the belching flames of crematoria. Then, there it was, an early edition. It was just as I remembered it, the midnight blue cover with bulbous clouds forming the likeness of God.
Giving up on sleep, I bought the Kindle edition, translated by Marion Wiesel, Elie’s wife. I reread the 100-or-so-page book through the night. Elie was expelled from his home in Sighet, Hungary (now Romania), and deported in a sealed cattle car to Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp with his family. Upon arrival, Elie explains, the men and boys were separated from the women and girls by a club-wielding SS officer ordering, “Men to the left! Women to the right!” Eight words spoken quietly, indifferently, without emotion. Eight simple, short words. “Yet that was the moment when I left my mother.”
The Nazis murdered Elie’s mother and youngest sister in the gas chamber. His father died just before the American Third Army liberated the Buchenwald death camp on April 11, 1945. Elie was freed, no longer reduced to the dehumanizing identification number A-7713 imprinted on his lower left arm; the tattoo forever serving as living proof of survival — ingrained memory. Wiesel said, “In the end, it is all about memory, its sources and its magnitude, and, of course, its consequences.” At the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum dedication, he remarked: “For the dead and the living, we must bear witness. For not only are we responsible for the memories of the dead, we are also responsible for what we are doing with those memories. […] Oh, I don’t believe there are answers. There are no answers. And this museum is not an answer; it is a question mark. If there is a response, it is a response in responsibility.
Wiesel devoted his life to fighting indifference, intolerance, and injustice across the globe. The Elie Wiesel Foundation gave Vaclav Havel the Future of Hope Award at a co-sponsored conference designed to awaken the international community to its moral obligation to protect future generations. In his acceptance speech, Havel said, “If humanity has any hope for a decent future, it lies in the awakening of a humane sense of responsibility, the kind of responsibility rooted far more deeply than the world of transient and temporary interests.”
Increasingly, Germans in the later 1930s saw the threat to their very lives as the Nazi apparatus seized control. Some escaped. Many more did not because no country would accept them as refugees, a situation that would intensify in the ensuing years.
When refugees and migrants flee conflicts or poverty in search of asylum or a better life, lugging a bottle of water through the Sonoran Desert or clinging to a raft on the Mediterranean Sea, they put their lives at risk. Coyotes and traffickers strip these refuge seekers of their current assets and hold hostage their future earnings.
To make it alive to a promised land is joyful; but arriving with almost nothing presents new ordeals. The obligations to people in their home country will cause stress. Their lack of money in their new home will hamper progress. Debt and poverty will matter, though it may be a kind of prize, proof positive that they are on their way. To be indebted and poor but accepted in America or Europe is a dream fulfilled.
But first, there is that journey to be made. The migrant is burdened with anxieties but fueled by hope, and if they are fortunate, perhaps they are helped along the way by those who have achieved Havel’s “humane sense of responsibility.”
Postscript: for all the distance I traveled from my childhood dreams in New York, I still feel I should not be writing God’s name in vain.
