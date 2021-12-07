I just heard the Pet Shop Boys’ song, “Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money),” on the radio. If you don’t know the music, the chorus goes, “I’ve got the brains. You’ve got the looks. Let’s make lots of money. You’ve got the brawn. I’ve got the brains. Let’s make lots of money.”
The song invariably catapults me back to the foreign exchange (Forex) dealing room of the British global bank, Midland Bank PLC, where I worked as a currency options dealer. Actually, it takes me to a specific day not too long before the bank’s acquisition by HSBC Holdings, when a senior executive visited our New York City office.
I remember most clearly that I had torn my skirt earlier that morning during my daily sprint up the subway stairs. Thankfully, I was wearing sneakers with my suit (high heels tucked in my bag to change into when I reached the office), or the tear might have been my calf and inflicted permanent damage. Anyway, one of the other few female traders used a stapler to fasten my skirt back together so I could look presentable.
It didn’t matter, though, because the executive didn’t even make it to the trading floor. He made his announcement over the PA system so that the back and middle offices of the Forex desk could hear it as well, and he wouldn’t have to repeat himself. The head trader halted trading on the floor for us to listen to the speech. Silencing exuberant dealers is not a small feat — imagine stilling traders in the “Wolf of Wall Street” movie.
Then, an upper-crust English voice came crackling through the speakers. He didn’t quite have the accent of Prince Charles; it was more like Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville) in “Downton Abbey.”
This disembodied voice reminded us of the core values of this old British banking establishment founded in Birmingham (the West Midlands) in 1836; told us about shareholder value and the upcoming organizational changes; and concluded with “a few words of wisdom,” which I will share with you now.
The leader of one of the largest British banks in the world said, with authority and his voice raised for emphasis, “Let’s make lots and lots of money.”
And with that, toodle-pip, he was gone. Really, wow, those were his words of inspiration. No irony. Even Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys intended their song to be satirical about the greed of the Thatcher era. I recall looking around the trading room, but nobody was laughing or making jokes. In fact, there was an outburst of applause, and then like everyone else, I returned to the flashing numbers and charts on my screens.
The word “value” stands out as I think back on this moment through the long lens of time. Value is a word with numerous permutations: value, values, valuable, valuation, evaluation. The term is central in many phrases: shareholder value, face value, value proposition, value for money, added value.
Although they share the same root, value and values are markedly different. The Oxford Dictionary definition of value is “how much a thing is worth in money or other objects for which it can be exchanged.” Investopedia defines value as “the monetary, material, or assessed worth of an asset, good, or service.”
Values are the fundamental beliefs and deep-seated principles that affect our emotions and guide our choices and actions. On the World Values Day website (yes, there’s an annual celebratory event), it states, “Values are what matter most to us. They are our motivators, the passion in our hearts, and the reason we do the things we do.”
In 2021, the BBC invited Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, to deliver the annual series of radio presentations known as the Reith Lectures. Dr. Carney challenged his audience to think about the paradox of value.
“Why water, which is essential for life, is virtually free, but diamonds which have limited utility beyond their beauty are so expensive?” Carney asked, and, “Why do financial markets rate Amazon as one of the most valuable companies in the world, but the value of the vast region of the Amazon appears on no ledger until it is stripped of its foliage and converted to farmland?”
People’s regard for the value they place on things changes over time. Although some values remain sacred to most, like peace, freedom and human dignity — canonized in the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights — most values emerge over time.
Given the events of recent years, this is a good time, as Mark Carney suggests, to reevaluate the meaning of value and values, and reunite them. Repairing the ripped fabric of value and values — not by staple but by sewing it, stitch by stitch — can prove invaluable for generations to come.