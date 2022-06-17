Editor:
I was deeply saddened and shocked to learn that Aspen Times Editor Andrew Travers was fired on June 10, apparently for publishing two columns critical of the luxury hotel developer Vladislav Doronin.
As the artistic director of a small local arts festival, I have witnessed Andrew’s contribution to our community and the vitality of Aspen. As arts editor for years, he discovered what made our festival unique and compelling, so both locals and visitors were excited to attend. Without his artistry we would not have been able to continue to grow and make a difference in so many people’s lives. Andrew is a cherished champion of our community and deserves better than being terminated for upholding freedom of speech.
My family has been here for 50 years, and we have weathered many changes without always celebrating them. But what has saved the soul of Aspen is the fact that you have to convince the locals first before developing something here.
It’s the Aspen Daily News’ mantra: “If you don’t want it printed, don’t let it happen.”
If Ogden is willing to censor our press and fire Andrew for allowing an important local columnist to question the motives of a new developer, who knows what they will do when the next billionaire in Aspen is not happy about his treatment by the local media? Hire Andrew back and keep The Aspen Times from becoming irrelevant. Hats off, Aspen Daily News ... for keeping it local.
David Ledingham
Aspen