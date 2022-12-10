Editor:
Leary O’Gorman asked an important question Dec. 1 (“Empty downtown”). “How can Aspen be a world-class resort with the great welcome on Main Street of the Old Main Street Bakery, and the blight of empty storefronts? Cooper Avenue ‘Mall’ is a joke. What is the city doing to rectify this?”
The answer is very little. This is monopoly at work.
A basic thought in economics calls for monopolists to always have surplus capacity. This means that rents are set high enough to make sure that some high-end business can easily find space.
Glen Richardson explained the process in the Glendale Cherry Creek Chronicle (“Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future,” Nov. 17) on the demise of Larimer Square in Denver. Asana Partners bought the square. Rents have been raised and the entire block will be redeveloped. Many storefronts will be vacant.
Asana also owns much of Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Most local businesses were forced out only to be replaced by national chains. Richardson notes “Papered-over storefronts and ‘for rent’ signs have marred the appearance of Harvard Square and are threatening the heart of Cambridge.”
The numbers suggest that monopolistic landlords maximize profits with a vacancy rate of around 30%.
One does not see such high rates in communities such as Cherry Creek where there are a large number of landlords competing for business. But in Harvard Square, Larimer Square and Aspen the monopolists control the property.
Do not expect a rush to finish buildings. Rents and profits would fall.
Philip Verleger
Denver