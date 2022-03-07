Editor:
Saturday at 4:15 p.m. two dogs were seen running east on Highway 82 past the Highway 133 turnoff. I spotted the Australian cattle dog as I drove east, running in same direction on the shoulder and immediately pulled my vehicle over and began running west to locate the dog, then spotted it across the lane up the dividing berm and running east in the opposite lane to oncoming traffic.
I watched and heard the oncoming blue/gray Yukon or Suburban strike the dog approximately 10 feet above me. I continued scrambling up muddy berm and caught the dog’s attention who stumbled and laid down at my feet with a tagless collar. The male driver of the vehicle glanced down at me and did not stop to check on the animal he had just struck. Unfortunately, I was not able to see the license plate and certainly wished I had. What’s this person’s moral compass? Drivers who strike animals are required to report the incident to Colorado State Patrol *277. Thank you to the several compassionate animal-loving individuals who stopped/assisted and to the driver able to safely rescue the second dog with tagless collar. No update on the dog that was struck.
Natalie Blanchard
Aspen