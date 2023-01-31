Editor:
Mike Kaplan has served the community yet again. As he departs as Aspen Skiing Co. CEO, he spoke with county commissioners about the critical need for more affordable housing.
Though commissioners need that message, so do the rest of us. Local government cannot act in a vacuum, especially because for virtually every potential affordable-housing site, there are several good reasons to not put it there. We hear it: “I’m all for worker housing, but not in this location because…” fill in the blank: traffic, views, noise, etc. And the objections are often valid.
No potential site is without problems. When housing proposals go through the review process, local-government officials hear from only the objectors. But future residents of the proposed project are unknown and thereby silent.
Forty years ago, as a commissioner, I was the primary driver of the Centennial housing project. There were plenty of objections, which commissioners considered. After we approved it, friends who lived nearby never spoke to me again. And I don’t blame them; their objections were valid. But where would we be now without those hundreds of affordable units?
Local elected officials cannot solve housing on their own. When a new proposal arises, the rest of us must let them know its importance, especially those of us comfortable in our own homes. We must speak for all those essential folks now driving or riding from Silt, Rifle and Glenwood; and for the small businesses that will fail without them.
Michael Kinsley
Old Snowmass