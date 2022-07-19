Editor:
A walk on the trail from Aspen Highlands, past the Rec Center into town, is a daily joy for me and my wife. Surrounded by mountains, a blueberry sky and wildflower adornments, we find a sanctuary, our escape from the nonstop troubling events in the news. But these days, we proceed with trepidation.
Although announcements are required, many bikers just silently zip by, some only inches from our arms. Others simply ring their bell hoping that the brief jingle will suffice. The problem is that my hearing is not what it was in days of yore and frequently, I can’t hear the bells, which tend to merge with the cacophony on Highway 82 to become an indistinguishable wall of sound.
A simple yelp, “on your left,” is much easier to hear, especially when my wife and I walk side by side in our lane and talk to each other. Yes, after years of marriage, we still ardently converse. I would strongly recommend the requisite announcement instead of bells.
Michael Pacin, M.D.
Aspen