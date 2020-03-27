Editor:
Eliminate the Electoral College. Why is it that just a few people living in the middle of Wyoming or Montana decide an election for the entire country? That is not democracy and that is not equality. The Senate, with two representatives per state, is the system of checks and balances that makes each state equal in representation. Democracy is the very powerful archetype of liberty and equality. It is one person, one vote. When the archetype of democracy is repressed by the Electoral College ... the resulting projection is always pathological, it is the pathology that we see in, not just our political system, but if you look at the number of senseless wars started by people that were not elected by popular vote, then it is obvious to see that the repression, and resulting projection, of this archetype is a global disaster. Eliminate the Electoral College.
Matthew Franzen
Aspen