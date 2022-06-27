And so we move forward, dismantling the Aspen Area Community Plan that calls for balancing tourism growth with local needs.
It was humorous, but not in a funny way, to read that the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners won’t even consider a ballot question this fall to fund affordable housing. How many times do we have to listen to the BOCC candidates tell us that housing is their No. 1 priority — if we’ll just elect them to an $82,000-a-year job that involves a meeting or two a week.
It’s not like it’s a new problem. It’s an old problem made worse by expanding the number of short-term rental licenses and allowed days of occupancy without any tax or fee to offset the job generation inherent in that burgeoning industry. So we can look forward to the equivalent of a 250-room hotel in the county generating service jobs, maintenance work and an expanded, unhoused workforce that one presumes the city will have to house since the county is interested in neither restraint nor offsetting mitigation from those who profit thereby.
The need for a permanent funding source is not new. City Councilor Rachel Richards is only the most recent to ask the county to share the housing burden by in turn asking voters to tax and build — to share the burden currently funded by a city real estate transfer tax and a city sales tax.
Let’s go back to 1995, the last and only time the county initiated a revenue measure for housing, an employee-impact fee. Here’s an excerpt from the staff memo by county attorney John Ely on April 25, 1995:
“It is my opinion that in order to have a continuing, viable housing program, or to continue meaningful participation in the existing multi-jurisdictional housing program, a reliable revenue source must be secured. To accomplish this, a combination of a RETT (prohibited since 1992) or property tax with an impact fee is necessary.” John Ely is still here. So is the problem.
It appears a prophet is not honored in his own time, but the words remain true over the 17 years since they were penned. The county finally adopted the mitigation fee in 2006. Ely noted then as now that the fee could not be used for, “... the alleviation of the current employee housing problem or financial support of (APCHA). … [It] would only theoretically allow the county to remain in the same deficiency it is currently experiencing.” Phillips curve people, no money for you. (Source documents available on request)
Ironically, the ordinance creating that fee was signed by then-Chair Patti Clapper in 2006. Seventeen years later — and more than a million dollars in salary and a generous benefits package — Clapper now argues the county doesn’t have time to even think about a ballot question for the fall because she is “… afraid it will fail, and it would be years before we could bring it back.” Clapper said she will be too busy with an ambulance funding question in the fall. I can’t think of the last time anyone stopped me to complain about ambulance funding, but I know you can’t go more than a few doors campaigning without hearing a housing-shortage rant.
When has a housing question failed? Answer: never, not once. Not the RETT three times, not the city sales tax — although, I suppose, refusing to talk about a housing question counts as a failure.
OK, so 17 years has not been enough time to think about the No. 1 crisis facing the community. But a few months was all it took to generate more growth by rejecting reasonable regulation of short-term rentals proposed by the county planning staff — and initially OKed by the BOCC before the usual pro-growth forces flipped the board, with a boost by Francie Jacober (who basically wanted no limits on corporate buying and development of property as mini hotels for short-term rentals).
This same time-pressed BOCC, apparently unfamiliar with the term “special meeting,” did manage to bypass the master planning process to expedite approval of Pandora’s ski expansion. Why bother with amending the master plan when you can create more profits and cut down more trees in a hurry? And it took hardly any time at all to ask the city for money for other projects. But housing can wait for a “consensus.” In the old days, civil-rights legislation was considered with “all deliberate speed.” We’re back to that future.
Kelly McNichols Kury was the only board member willing to even ponder a less-than multi-generational timeframe for discussion of the problem, vaguely suggesting that maybe something might be done in 2023 with some increased sales tax revenue. All in all, the BOCC position is that housing can wait for “consensus” by the board, sort of the way voting rights, real gun limits and reinstatement of Roe v. Wade can wait for a “consensus” in the U.S. Senate.
Said McNichols Kury: “I would not want to put a question like this without our board having consensus and the full backing of the board for a tax question, so that is a hazard I see.” In other words, Jacober, who had not a word to say in support of any housing fund at the July 22 meeting, has a veto power, the sort of Joe-Manchin ability to block even consideration of a ballot question. The rest of the board seems willing to outsource the issue to the city while consensus develops over the next 17 years or so.
So, the Aspen Recreation Center remains closed on Sundays and open for only five hours on Saturdays because of lack of staff. The Aspen Music Festival and School essentially laid off the entry-level orchestra, RFTA is crippled, the Aspen Police Department is seven officers understaffed, the city staff is 30 or 40 short, and Phillips hillside housing remains in limbo. But we just aren’t going to even discuss the need for housing funds for county-generated demand and needs. At least we will have more traffic, more demand for jobs, fewer long-term rentals and more growth in the form of 250 or more deregulated STRs.
Mick Ireland was a commissioner until a few months after the employee housing fee was adopted. He misses the good old days when problems were identified and remedies were implemented. mick@sopris.net