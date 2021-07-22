Editor:
Hey all you fellow commuters out there, how have you been enjoying the daily traffic jam in the midvalley? This is even before over 300 more housing units are built across from Willits where the problem is the worst.
And yet we have another land developer, Evan Schreiber, who thinks another 140 housing units across from Blue Lake is a good idea. This project will cause more congestion, overpopulation and loss of wildlife habitats, while Evan and his buddies walk away with a big bundle of cash. These greedy land developers won’t be satisfied until they develop every square inch of our valley. I urge all concerned to spend a few minutes and shoot an email to eagleadmin@eaglecounty.us to voice your opposition. Trust me, these emails are taken very seriously by the powers who will make the final decision on this project.
Tom O’Keefe
Midvalley