Editor:
As expected, the Basalt Town Council approved another 155 units of housing to an already overcrowded midvalley. This means more school teachers and classrooms, more cops, more health workers, more firemen and more clerks and restaurant workers. All of these people will need places to live, as well as their own support staff. Growth spirals into more growth. Traffic will increase. Air quality will decrease. Water is already in short supply. The Colorado River allocations are going to be cut, possibly as much as 40%. This will have a cascade effect on all water rights. There is no mention of “net-zero” construction. This development will add greatly to the existing problem of too much greenhouse gas creation between its traffic and buildings.
The Basalt council, like many local residents, is more interested in the needs of people who have yet to move here, instead of the quality of life of the folks already here. Another 155 units only creates more aggravation for the immediate neighbors as well as for the greater valley community. Who benefits? Real estate agents and retail store owners. Taxes will go up to pay for the additional infrastructure.
Some of us are trying hard to reduce, or at least limit, the greenhouse gas emissions. Of course, our valley is a tiny part of the overall problem. But I firmly believe we all have a moral choice to fix the problem. We need the residents of the valley to support and get involved in that effort. There is a lot of talk the talk, but we need walk the walk.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale