Editor:
The new system for drawing congressional and legislative districts created through voter-approved Amendments Y&Z emphasizes transparency in order to help Coloradans follow and participate in the process. In fact, that transparency allows for an easy debunking of Randy Fricke's error-filled letter of March 16.
There are no “secret lists” of nominees for the commissions, as he contends. Y&Z provided that state Senate and House Majority Leaders (currently Democrats) and Minority Leaders (currently Republicans) “shall each select a pool of 10 applicants who are affiliated with one of the state’s two largest political parties from all applications submitted…”.
Applications to serve on the commissions were made public in January and the submitted “leadership lists” for the congressional and legislative redistricting panels were made public in mid-February at redistricting.colorado.gov (and also on twitter via @CORedistricting).
In fact, Mr. Fricke's application is one of thousands that are available for public inspection on that website.
Finally, because I'm a stickler for details, each commission is comprised of 12 Colorado voters — four Republicans, four Democrats, and four unaffiliated with any party) — not six, as Fricke claimed.
Colorado's new redistricting process is being implemented exactly as outlined in Y&Z. To create conspiracies where none exist and to try and discredit the process through easily debunked claims does a disservice to the entire state.
Curtis Hubbard is an Aspen native and helped run the Yes on Y&Z campaign in 2018.
Curtis Hubbard
Louisville, Colorado