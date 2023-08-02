Editor:
We’ve been warned about an uptick in COVID cases.
Are we allowed to ask questions, or will censorship prevail?
Of those reported with cases, how many were vaccinated and how many were not?
Boosters have been encouraged. What is the data showing concerning the impact on the immune system after boosters?
Have there been any efforts regarding the implementation of alternative treatments that have been used by thousands of doctors around the world which have resulted in tremendous effectiveness in not only treating but preventing COVID?
What have we learned about our immune systems and what can we do to strengthen our immune systems?
Are we going to learn from our mistakes, or will the same protocols be implemented?
Has there been any reporting of abnormal illnesses since 2021?
Has there been a change in illnesses and all-cause mortality since 2021?
Have there been any side effects or injuries from the shots?
Why is there no liability for the manufacturers?
Has the Cochrane Review Collaboration, a gold standard in science review, been researched concerning the effectiveness of masks?
When will recommendations about improving our health be made? Will practices like eating healthy food, stopping eating junk food, exercising, optimizing vitamin D levels, detoxing and other lifestyle choices be encouraged?
The scientific method has always been to question and challenge science. Can we return to this practice or will science end up being dogma or religious scientism?
Will we be able to have civil discourse around these questions?
Tom Lankering
Basalt